michigan budget

Forty-six west Michigan school superintendents have warned state and federal officials that school funding cuts are not acceptable.In a joint statement…
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and key lawmakers have struck a budget deal that includes using a surplus to boost road spending, school-safety…
Each Thursday, we talk to Susan Demas, publisher of Inside Michigan Politics, and Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and Senior Policy Fellow at…
Today we wind up our week-long review of the new $53 billion state budget with a look at the money for "law and order."Detroit Free Press Lansing reporter…
This week in review, Rina Miller and Jack Lessenberry discuss the highlights of the Michigan’s budget, whether Michigan’s Medicaid program will be getting…
Lawmakers in Lansing are quickly wrapping up the state budget for the next fiscal year. What will the $50 billion spending plan mean for you?And, we took…
Policymakers debate how to spend surplus The debate continues in Lansing over how the state should spend almost half a billion dollars in unexpected…
House Republicans won't push right-to-work penalties "State House Republicans have given up on efforts to punish school districts and other public…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Minority Democrats in the Michigan House say pension income should no longer be taxed and other Republican-backed tax changes from…
Michigan’s Budget Stabilization Fund – more commonly known as the “Rainy Day Fund” is getting a lot of attention in Lansing.The Budget Stabilization Fund…