michigan business tax

-
A new report says the tax burden on Michigan businesses has declined slightly.The Anderson Economic Group report ranks Michigan’s business tax burden 20th…
-
LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a bill to clarify that Michigan never intended to give out-of-state companies a lower tax liability in a 2007…
-
Michigan voters will have a chance to drive the final nail into the coffin of the state’s Personal Property tax this summer. The Board of State Canvassers…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation designed to ensure local government budgets aren't hurt if manufacturers and…
-
Governor Snyder says a new survey shows his efforts to attract more international investment in Michigan is paying off.The “insourcing” survey cites…
-
LANSING – Michigan lawmakers this week will propose a deal to guarantee that local governments lose little to no revenue from a planned phase-out of taxes…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is cool to a proposal to roll back Michigan’s new pension tax.The pension tax was part of a package enacted in 2011 that eliminated…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan says the new corporate income tax returns it's processing are much shorter in length than other business tax returns.The…
-
The following is a summary of a previously recorded interview. To hear the complete segment, click the audio above. For those who have not yet completed…
-
Governor Rick Snyder discussed all kinds of issues during an online townhall meeting today. People participated in the town hall online and remotely from…