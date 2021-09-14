-
This week’s election is shifting Michigan’s state Supreme Court to a Democratic Party-nominee majority.Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Elizabeth…
-
The spending on the race for U.S. Senate could reach $100 million. The campaigns of Republican John James and incumbent Democrat Gary Peters together have…
-
A new report predicts the presidential and congressional races in Michigan may draw nearly $150 million dollars in TV ad spending.Simon Schuster is the…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Political Action Committees relied on by many state lawmakers.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports…
-
A new study finds police unions have made more than $1 million in political contributions to Michigan politicians and political action committees during…
-
Michigan’s presidential primary is just under two months away, but millions of dollars have already been spent on campaign ads.It's safe to say…
-
A new report shows 70% of the money spent on Michigan ballot questions last year came from non-profit groups that concealed their donors.In November,…
-
This is an expensive year to run for a seat in the Michigan state Senate.Craig Mauger is the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.…
-
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court this week will likely have little effect on campaign spending in this fall’s election in Michigan.The high court…
-
If the months leading up to Tuesday's primary election felt like a barrage of political ads, the following likely won't come as a surprise.The Michigan…