Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness

The number of homeless people in Michigan declined 9% last year.That shows Michigan's approach is working, says Kelly Rose. She's Chief Housing Solutions…
This video chronicling the makeover of a Michigan homeless veteran has been viewed millions of times online.http://youtu.be/6a6VVncgHcYThe nearly…
If you could walk into any school in Michigan and look around at the students, you might not realize it, but somewhere in there you would see students who…
Michigan organizations that help homeless people are taking part in a “snap-shot” census. The federal government requires the overnight count every other…
Homeless Awareness Week in Michigan is November 10-18. The idea is to highlight the causes of homelessness and the issues that homeless people face. There…
A newspaper says there were more than 31,000 homeless students in Michigan schools last year, an increase of more than 300 percent since 2007. Experts…
The state is half-way through a ten year project called Michigan’s Campaign to End Homelessness. The project focuses on “housing first” or “rapid…
Michigan’s homeless shelters may be the next step for people losing their state welfare benefits next month. And that worries an advocate for Michigan’s…