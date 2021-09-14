Michigan colleges

-
The state of Michigan is accepting applications for a new tuition-free assistance program. “Michigan Reconnect” will help residents earn an associate's…
Students at community colleges around the state will be able to transfer more credits to four-year colleges and universities under a deal signed this…
What do you picture when someone says "typical college student?"Maybe you pictured a teenage student who recently graduated from high school. He's off to…
The job prospects for college graduates are improving.A new Michigan State University study predicts a 16% increase in hiring of college students…
All honorably discharged military veterans would be guaranteed in-state tuition at Michigan's public universities and community colleges, under a plan…