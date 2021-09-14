michigan constitution

-
When it comes to protecting the environment, our existing laws have failed us.So says environmental activist Maya van Rossum. In her new book, The Green…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has put a lawsuit regarding state money for private schools on hold while it decides who can be part of it.The court will…
-
The Michigan House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a joint resolution intended to bring Michigan's constitutional protections against…
-
A Michigan Court of Appeals judge has filed a lawsuit to draw attention to age discrimination mandated by the state constitution. The constitution bars a…
-
Starting next month, the Committee to Restore Michigan's Part-Time Legislature says they will be looking for your signatures. They've got six months to…
-
The elections board in Washtenaw County has rejected a recall petition drive aimed at local school board members. It’s one of the first such actions since…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has blocked further action in three lawsuits filed in Lansing that attempt to stop the Detroit bankruptcy case. The decision…
-
Yesterday, Minnesota’s governor signed a bill that made gay marriage legal in the state.Could Michigan be the next state to make steps towards legalizing…
-
Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) promote the use of renewable energy by requiring that a minimum percentage or amount of energy sold in a state come…
-
You’ve got a lot to decide on election day. It’s not just who will be president, or elected to Congress or to the state legislature. There will be five…