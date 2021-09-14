-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has granted a motion for immediate consideration in a lawsuit filed by three Detroit residents, seeking to force the…
An Oakland County teenager at the center of a controversial court case will soon be heading home.She’s identified only as “Grace.” A judge sent the 15…
The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned orders that directed an Owosso barber to close his shop during the coronavirus pandemic.Karl Manke reopened his…
A state Court of Appeals panel ruled that the Grand Rapids Police Department is allowed to gather photos and fingerprints to help identify people they…
In a rare move, the Michigan Court of Appeals has reversed the jury conviction of an environmental justice activist sentenced to two years in prison for…
The Michigan Court of Appeals is overturning a drunk driving conviction from September of 2015.Anthony Owen was pulled over for speeding and subsequently…
A lawsuit over a transgender person using the women's locker room at a gym can continue.The Michigan Appeals Court says Yvette Cormier can argue that her…
The Michigan appeals court says a four-year prison sentence for a polite bank robber was unreasonable.The court has granted a new hearing to James Gailey.…
The Michigan appeals court has been ordered to take a second look at a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated after she encountered a…
It looks like Wayne County may finally have a solution for its long-stalled jail project. The county has reached a tentative agreement with Dan Gilbert's…