michigan courts

-
The Michigan Supreme Court is telling state courts to consider drastic steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. And some of those courts, along with some…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court says a Jackson County judge was irresponsible for communicating privately with prosecutors in disputed cases and then vilifying…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has picked five projects to receive money for court innovations.One project is a human trafficking court in Ann Arbor and…
-
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young says language should not be a barrier to justice. He says the wave of immigration has made the need to…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The agency that oversees Michigan's court system wants to add more judges in Macomb, Oakland and Kent counties while eliminating…
-
A set of bills passed by the state Senate today, the anniversary of 9/11, lays the groundwork for establishing a system of veterans' courts.The Michigan…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are continuing votes aimed at reducing the number of probate, district and circuit court judgeships statewide…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved a bill that will allow for reducing the number of judgeships in the state. An estimated 45…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected the legal defense of a man who got a medical marijuana card after he was busted for possession.This the second…
-
Update 4:29 p.m.You can see a list of the recommended cuts on page two of the report from the State Court Administrative Office.MPRN's Laura Weber reports…