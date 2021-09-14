-
One of President Trump’s key campaign promises was to rewrite the North American Free Trade Act to be a better deal with the United States, or he promised…
State officials are directing Michigan poultry producers to follow their bird flu prevention procedures.There have been a rising number of reports of…
Four horse stables are under quarantine because of a herpes virus outbreak. There are three confirmed cases at two stables; one in Livingston County and…
State and federal officials hope a little extra cash will prompt more farmers to reduce runoff into their regional watersheds.The federal government will…
Officials from Michigan and China plan to work together on developing advancements in fisheries and aquaculture.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and…
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is asking lawmakers to boost inspection fees for its food safety program over the next three…
A state board is likely to make a decision today on a controversial rule that would end certain legal protections for people raising chickens and other…
Many small and urban farms could lose the protection of Michigan's Right to Farm Act.The Act protects farmers against nuisance lawsuits if they follow…
State health officials say Michigan has recorded its first human case this year of a potentially serious pig-borne flu virus.The child who fell ill with…
Dozens of objections to Detroit's bankruptcy filed yesterdayYesterday was the deadline for creditors to file objections to the city of Detroit’s request…