This week’s deadly shooting spree in Georgia is raising greater awareness of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans. A lone gunman murdered…
Some voters are concerned about harassment or intimidation when they go to vote. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says it that happens to you, it…
A Black high school student has filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, alleging violations of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil…
Two social justice organizations filed complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department with the state Department of Civil Rights.The ACLU of…
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is considering a full investigation into the Grand Rapids Police Department. The department held two public…
Students across the state are seeing racially charged attacks this week.Most of the verbal harassment in Michigan schools has been targeting students of…
New requirements for Michigan sign language interpreters are now in effect for courtrooms and doctor's offices.Anne Urlasky is the director of Division on…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has announced that Matt Wesaw will be the new Executive Board Director of the Michigan Department of Civil…
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights was created as part of the state constitution drafted in 1963. It’s charged with enforcing civil rights laws and…
City of Hamtramck facing a financial emergencyFollowing a state review, Governor Snyder has confirmed that the city of Hamtramck faces a financial…