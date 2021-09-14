-
Thousands of Michigan prison inmates have been receiving federal stimulus payments during the pandemic.The fear is that inmates have been using the money…
Lorenzo Garrett felt abandoned when he was in prison. “No one really cares about you,” he said. In prison, you get used to a limited routine, he said, and…
A federal judge will decide if a proposed settlement can resolve a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.The lawsuit…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified 90 cases of the new coronavirus variant at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, in…
A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, in Ionia. According to an internal Michigan…
COVID-19 vaccinations are moving slowly for the thousands of corrections officers and other staff in state prisons.Health care workers in prisons have…
The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, filed a lawsuit Monday…
Across the state, more than 1,200 people in Michigan prisons are infected right now. Almost all of them are in four prisons: Marquette, Newberry, and two…
The Michigan Department of Corrections is rolling out video visitation for inmates during the pandemic.It's hoped that will help inmates stay connected…
Michigan’s declining state prison inmate population is prompting state corrections officials to shut down a re-entry facility in Detroit.The Detroit…