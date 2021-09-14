-
The Michigan Department of Education is offering an option to help school districts deal with what State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice calls a "critical…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan's request to waive the federal requirement of year-end statewide assessments, known as state…
-
The jury is still out on whether Michigan students will have to take the M-STEP test this year. But whatever tests students do take won’t be used for…
-
An advocate for special needs students says severely impaired children were left out of consideration in online education bills that are on a fast track…
-
For many people in Michigan, one of the most pressing issues during the coronavirus pandemic is how to handle K-12 education. Parents and kids are still…
-
In yet another step that would have been unthinkable just a week ago, Michigan is asking the federal government for a waiver on federally-mandated…
-
Updated January 3, 2020: A spokesperson for Flint Community Schools sent the following statement, attributed to FCS Superintendent Derrick Lopez: “The…
-
Results for the 2019 M-STEP were released Thursday.That's the statewide test designed to gauge how well students are mastering state standards. It tests…
-
The Michigan Department of Education is getting an “incomplete” on its assignment to assign a letter grade to every Michigan school.The state Department…
-
Michigan will have two accountability systems in place for K-12 schools this fall. The state system, passed during a lame duck session, puts in place a…