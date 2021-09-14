-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is suspending enforcement of some environmental laws duing the COVID-19 outbreak.The State of Michigan’s…
Some of the state workers indicted as part of the Flint water crisis investigation may soon return to work.Last week, state prosecutors dismissed charges…
The dispute between Michigan’s Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders over revamping the state’s environmental regulatory department is…
New data shows elevated levels of PFAS in sewers passing through the old Buick City site in Flint.PFAS are a family of chemicals that have been linked to…
The city of Flint has reached a deal with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality on an agreement concerning oversight of the city’s water…
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3:53 p.m.This week, the Environment Report is looking at industrial chemicals called per- and polyfluoralkyl substances…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is reporting increased levels of fine particulate air pollution caused by smoke from the California…
New reporting from MLive has found that Selfridge Air National Guard Base is a major source of chemical contamination in the Clinton River and Lake St.…
Michigan lawmakers passed a trio of bills Tuesday evening would create a panel to oversee the actions of the state Department of Environmental Quality.…
Mining companies would be able to modify onsite facilities without an environmental permit amendment under legislation that has passed the Michigan House.…