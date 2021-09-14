-
Michigan has achieved its lowest infant mortality rate in the state's recorded history, according to an announcement this week by the Michigan Department…
-
The state House Oversight Committee approved a subpoena Thursday to require former state health department director Robert Gordon to testify.Republicans…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its Gatherings and Mask epidemic order on Friday until May 24.The order includes expansion…
-
Michigan continues to lead the country in dismal COVID-19 indicators, according to a Wednesday update by the state's Department of Health and Human…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that more COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed.Restaurants will be allowed to accept twice as many indoor diners,…
-
Updated Tuesday, March 2 at 5:03 p.m.:Republicans in the state Legislature say they will hold hearings on severance payments to former Michigan Department…
-
State health department officials say they want more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan with longer hours. Officials with the Michigan Department of…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Wayne State University and Wayne Health to bring COVID-19 testing to more…
-
The coronavirus’s footprint in Michigan continues to shrink.During a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, the Michigan Department of Health and Human…
-
A third-generation family-owned Big Boy restaurant in Sandusky, Michigan is staying open for in-person dining, despite the Michigan Department of Health…