-
Michigan wildlife officials say the size of the state’s deer herd is similar to last year, as the first hunters of the season head to the woods this…
-
Contractors used a helicopter to lift the four sections of a new 142-foot-long pedestrian bridge into place at the Lower Tahquamenon Falls.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday proposed spending $150 million in federal relief money on locally owned parks and trails. State officials say that’s…
-
Droughts in parts of West Michigan put large swaths of land at an increased risk of wildfire. Despite storms rolling through much of Michigan’s Lower…
-
For decades, researchers have been trying to bring back this iconic fish to Michigan—the arctic grayling—without success. Now, more than 50 collaborators…
-
Some environmental groups are criticizing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a planned carbon offset program.The DNR is planning a pilot…
-
To help combat chronic wasting disease, Michigan is banning deer baiting and feeding across big parts of the state. It’s highly unpopular with some…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is calling on snowmobilers to ditch modifications to their sleds' exhaust systems that can make snowmobiles…
-
State officials have named eight navigable waterways as the first state-designated water trails in Michigan.The water trails total about 540 miles and…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offered free admission to state parks, to entice people outside on Black Friday.The DNR said the inspiration…