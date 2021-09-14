-
The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to extend its only flex route in the state.What is a flex route?“The flex route system is a lane…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation will hire an outside firm to study the potential of converting some freeways into toll roads. That’s under state…
-
Record high water levels in the Great Lakes are wreaking havoc on Michigan’s shorelines. Dramatic erosion along the shore has put both private homes and…
-
It is a fact universally acknowledged that Michigan has terrible roads.Well, unless you are state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), who…
-
Ongoing erosion is threatening the main road connecting southeast Michigan to the Thumb.M-25 follows the Lake Huron shoreline. But in part of Sanilac…
-
Stateside: MDOT chief on fixing the roads; special ed changes in Grand Rapids; a ghoulish love storyToday, in the spirit of Halloween, we bring you two different segments on the Minnie Quay ghost story and its historical roots. Plus, Kirk Steudle joins…
-
A massive $110 million road construction project kicks off Monday on a nine mile stretch of I-94 in the Jackson area.The Michigan Department of…
-
Michigan police and the state Department of Transportation are working to stop wrong-way drivers.The Detroit Free Press reports that the Transportation…
-
The speed limit on rural highways throughout Michigan will be lifted to 75 mph as soon as next week.The Michigan Department of Transportation announced…
-
New Michigan roadways may soon be getting the green light. This comes after the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) released a report earlier…