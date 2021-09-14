-
Small Michigan businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a helping hand this week from local and state government…
This month, a package of bills was introduced in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature to rein in so-called "corporate welfare."There are several…
Time is running out for an online fundraising campaign for a program that uses Flint teenagers to test their neighbors' tap water.Tests have shown lead…
For years, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a conservative, free-market think tank, has been critical of the Michigan Economic Development…
You might recall the Legislature recently rejected lowering the income tax rate. The judgment of the majority and the Governor was that Michigan just…
In 2011, the federal government opened the door to online lotteries when it lifted its ban on non-sports gambling. That action sent the Michigan Lottery…
Making state lottery games available online has resulted in a disagreement between the state and a native tribe.Twice a year the Gun Lake Tribe gives a…
State lawmakers are searching for money to fix the roads, and they’ve been eyeing the budget of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its…
One state lawmaker says it's "like controlling very large purse strings with very little accountability."Since 2011, more than $65 million in state money…
It was June 2012 when Gov. Rick Snyder and Michael Finney, the CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, attended a ceremony at the Severstal…