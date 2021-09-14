michigan education

-
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was an advocate for education issues that are popular with many conservatives while she was at the helm in…
Michigan is not on track to be a top ten state in K-12 education by 2030, according to a report from the Education Trust-Midwest found.The annual report…
As one of 11 states that does not require homeschooling parents and their children to have any contact with state or local education officials, Michigan’s…
A bill introduced by Representative Tim Kelly (R-Saginaw) passed yesterday with some amendments in the state House. If the education bill is passed in the…
In the past decade, American education has gone through some major changes. Parents are sometimes shocked by how different schools look from when they…
Today on Stateside, a conversation with the reporter who broke the story of two Detroit funeral homes that were shut down for their mishandling of human…
Today on Stateside, the executive director of the Michigan Association of School Superintendents and Administrators talks about how Michigan school…
The Michigan Department of Education on Wednesday released the results of its latest M-STEP assessment exams.The big takeaways? Only 44-percent of…
State Education officials are touting programs to improve early childhood literacy.The programs help state and local educators collaborate to bring more…
Michigan is not doing a good job educating children with disabilities. That’s according to a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Education.Michigan…