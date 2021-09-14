michigan education association

-
Today on Stateside, the Senate’s impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump has begun. We talk with a Michigan lawyer whose scholarship has played…
A new survey shows Michigan teachers are ready and willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.More than 22,000 educators responded to a recent survey from the…
The state of Michigan wants students to have a chance to come back to their classrooms in less than two months. The state's largest teachers union…
A major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on public funding for religious schools will likely not directly affect Michigan.On Tuesday, the nation’s highest court…
Health and safety risks are in the forefront of Michigan teachers' thoughts as they consider what public education might look like this fall with the…
The Romulus school board suspended Acting Superintendent Flinnoia Hall for ten days without pay on Thursday, citing violations of the district's code of…
Michigan’s third graders will need to meet a new reading standard in 2019.But there is concern the state’s educational system isn’t ready.Under the Read…
Michigan’s largest teachers’ union is asking state lawmakers to prevent a change in the way teachers are rated on job-performance. Starting in the fall, a…
In the next month, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn a ruling in a precedent-setting Michigan case.In 1977’s Abood versus Detroit Board of…
A bill on its way to the state Senate floor would prevent school union reps from getting paid release time when they're on union business. SB 796 passed…