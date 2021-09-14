michigan environmental council

-
Environmental groups and consumer advocates want electric utilities to think more long term. The Citizens Utility Board of Michigan, the Michigan…
-
DTE Energy missed the mark with many aspects of its proposed long-term energy plan, according to an administrative law judge’s ruling this week.Judge…
-
Environmentalists are warning that state lawmakers leaving office in December may act on a wide range of legislation affecting water quality and other…
-
Some environmentalists are worried a bill moving through the state Legislature would give mining companies too much leeway.Under the bill, mining…
-
Legislation to restrict the authority of state departments has passed the Michigan House and is making its way through the Senate.House Bill 4205 would…
-
A large Toronto-based mining company has started expanding one of its projects near Marquette. But it will need approval from the Michigan Department of…
-
Two northern Michigan representatives want to keep the picturesque shoreline of the Great Lakes free of spinning wind turbines.New legislation introduced…
-
A battle over how to pay for emergency harbor dredging is brewing in Lansing. State Senator John Moolenaar (R-Midland) is sponsoring a bill that would…
-
A ballot proposal to increase Michigan’s renewable energy usage wouldn't have a big impact on utility rates, according to a new report commissioned by…
-
The Michigan Energy, Michigan Jobs coalition wants to increase the state’s renewable energy standard to 25 percent by 2025.That would mean that a quarter…