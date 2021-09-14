-
A federal appeals court in Ohio has denied a request from some Michigan farms to suspend testing requirements for Michigan workers while it makes a…
-
The further we get into growing season, the more complex life becomes for Michigan's farmers and farmworkers. They're trying to plant and harvest at a…
-
Temperatures could dip below freezing Friday night across Michigan, breaking records for this time of year. A late-season polar vortex is predicted to…
-
An extended "stay at home" order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer bans keeping garden sections of stores open for businesses with more than 50,000 square…
-
This has been a hard year for Michigan farmers, and more attention needs to be paid to farmers' emotional well-being, according to Jim Zook, executive…
-
Stateside: Detroit completes rape kit tests; cities’ climate change plans; Hendrix’s national anthemToday on Stateside, ten years after thousands of untested rape kits were found in a Detroit police warehouse, we talk to the prosecutor who’s been working…
-
Today on Stateside, how Michigan farmers are dealing with devastating crop losses and the impacts of a trade war. Plus, many in Michigan's immigrant…
-
You might have noticed that milk in the refrigerated aisle is cheaper than before. That’s great for your wallet, but not so great for dairy farmers in…
-
China is America's biggest soybean customer, to the tune of $14 billion last year. Michigan is a major soybean producer, which means farmers in the state…
-
Michigan has held one wolf hunt. That was in 2013, when 22 wolves were killed in the Upper Peninsula.The next year, a federal judge put wolves back on the…