Michigan film incentive

-
The Pickle Recipe is a film completely shot in and around Detroit, but it's packed with universal truths.Truth about family ties and about family members…
-
Despite the abolishment of the state’s film incentives program, the Transformers franchise will make its way back to Detroit this summer.Differing from…
-
Michigan’s film incentives could soon end with the stroke of Gov. Rick Snyder’s pen.The state House and Senate approved a bill to phase out the film…
-
Michigan's film incentives would be completely phased out under a bill approved this morning by the state Senate.The vote comes a day after Gov. Rick…
-
There’s an old joke that some politicians look at a program and say, “Well, I don’t care that it actually works in reality. I need to know if it fits my…
-
The Michigan film incentives have been a point of debate for years.The incentives give film companies cash rebates based on the amount of money they spent…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a measure to set up a three-county pilot project to try out suspicion-based drug testing of people who apply for welfare…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore no longer will serve on the Michigan Film Office Advisory Council after Republican…
-
Michigan used to have one of the most generous film incentive programs in the nation. But when Rick Snyder was elected governor, he cut way back on the…