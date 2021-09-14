-
The referendum on the state's emergency manager law is headed to the ballot...for now.The state Court of Appeals has refused to convene a special panel…
The former longtime head of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce’s political action group is now raising money for the group challenging the petition to…
Opponents of Michigan’s emergency manager law will descend on Lansing with petitions Wednesday.The coalition fighting Public Act 4 says they’ve collected…
The group “Michigan Forward,” says a campaign to repeal the state’s emergency manager law is on track to get on the November ballot.That’s even though the…
A leader of an effort to overturn the state’s emergency manager law says the petition drive is invigorated by news that legislative leaders are working on…
Michigan's emergency manager law was strengthened this year with Public Act 4 which gave emergency managers more sweeping powers.PA 4 is now facing a…