Michigan gas prices

Gas prices this week are the lowest they've been in two years for the Thanksgiving holiday. On average, prices around the state are $2.49 a gallon--12…
AAA predicts more than a million Michiganders will be on the roads this holiday weekend, and paying a lot more at the pump.Gasbuddy.com pegs the statewide…
Gas prices in Michigan are expected to jump about 20 cents in the next day thanks to Hurricane Harvey.Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.com says the storm’s…
AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price…
Gas prices have gone up in Michigan now that the state tax on gas jumped from 19 cents to 26.3 cents per gallon. Taxes on diesel have gone up too, going…
Michigan motorists will see state taxes on gasoline and diesel jump this weekend.On New Year’s Day, the gas tax is rising 7.3 cents a gallon. The diesel…
It was recently announced that General Motors will cut the second shift from its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant next March. Nearly 1,200 workers will be…
You may want to fill up your gas tank. Michigan gasoline prices dipped below $2 a gallon in many parts of the state. But rising wholesale prices are…
Good news for Thanksgiving travelers: gas prices have fallen to below $2 a gallon in Michigan for the first time since January, the Associated Press…
Michigan’s attorney general is warning gas station owners against price gouging.Gasoline prices jumped dramatically this week after a problem was reported…