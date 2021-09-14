Michigan government

-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her decision to line-item veto legislation removing $10 million to compensate people wrongfully convicted. The money is…
The federal government offered help with Flint’s Legionella outbreak, and the state of Michigan turned the offer down.That’s what MLive reporter Ron…
The sudden death of state Rep. Julie Plawecki last weekend left a vacancy on the August Democratic primary ballot. Plawecki was running unopposed in the…
State Rep. Julie Plawecki, D-Dearborn Heights, has died while hiking with a daughter in Oregon. She was 54.State Sen. David Knezek, a fellow Democrat from…
The Michigan Department of Treasury is projecting a $99 million net loss in revenue due to an increase of tax refunds to businesses across the…
You may have seen someone firing one up in a restaurant – where you thought smoking was banned. Maybe a friend or relative uses them. Or maybe you have…
How transparent should the process of our government be?That’s the question behind the use of “work groups” or “task forces” — unofficial, closed-door…
The city of Detroit continues to try to find a way out of its fiscal crisis.A new report led by Michigan State University economist, Eric Scorsone,…
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has made improving the state's bottom line his top priority. During his first year in office, the GOP governor has shaved…
Governor-elect Rick Snyder spoke to members of Michigan’s Farm Bureau Tuesday evening.Snyder told the crowd he’s preparing to start Michigan’s era of…