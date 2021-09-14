michigan governor

-
Another governor has found his place on the walls of the Michigan State Capitol.Governor Charles Croswell’s portrait was unveiled Monday. He’s one of the…
Michigan will elect a new governor next year, and many candidates are already in the race. State Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, for instance, is running…
Michigan chooses a new governor next year, and a number of candidates have already stepped into the race. One of them is Democrat William Cobbs. Cobbs is…
Next year, Michigan will choose a new governor. Several people have announced their candidacies, including Ann Arbor resident and entrepreneur Shri…
Republican State Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, will officially launch his campaign to be Michigan’s next governor tomorrow, at the Willow Run Airport…
A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs…
Congressman Dan Kildee's decision to not seek the Democratic nomination for governor has changed the playing field for existing and potential…
Detroit's Public Health Director is running for Governor in 2018.Dr. Abdul El-Sayed made his announcement after resigning from his health position on…
Nearly $18 million has been spent so far this year on political TV ads in Michigan’s U. S. Senate and governor’s races. Most of the money has been coming…
LANSING – Yearly funding for building maintenance on the Michigan Capitol and the governor's Lansing residence has passed the state Senate.The legislation…