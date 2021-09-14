michigan governor's race

-
National news about violence is squeezing out news about local elections, with just a week before Michiganders go to the polls. But a top national…
There’s been a sharp increase in the number of absentee ballot requests before next month’s election. Almost a million absentee ballots have been…
Gov. Rick Snyder is making an endorsement in one of Michigan’s most divisive contests.The governor endorsed Lt. Gov. Brian Calley in the Republican…
Michigan’s major party candidates for governor are skirmishing over who would do a better job of protecting health care coverage.Democratic candidate…
Green Party candidates in Michigan got a boost this week from their 2016 presidential nominee.Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has been…
A record-breaking number of voters turned out for Michigan's primary election Tuesday. And now, the ballots are in. Attorney General Bill Schuette bested…
With just two weeks left before the August 7 primary, a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor is under fire over how often he shows up…
Candidates for Michigan governor in next month’s primary are sharply divided, along party lines, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana.In…
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday. He’s helping to raise money for one of the Republicans running for governor.Pence is the key note…
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has unanimously upheld Shri Thanedar's nominating petition signatures in his bid to be the Democratic nominee for…