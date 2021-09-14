-
The chief medical officers of Michigan's hospitals and health systems issued an urgent plea Monday to the governor and state health officials, asking for…
-
The Michigan Health and Hospital Association is urging people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms of the disease to stay home unless…
-
Michigan hospitals are coming out against the Republicans’ latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.The new bill, sponsored by U.S.…
-
All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and…
-
Michigan’s hospital administrators are concerned what will happen if Congress repeals Obamacare in 2017.Repealing the Affordable Care Act tops the agenda…
-
Michigan hospitals may pay a price if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a key provision of the Affordable Care Act.King v. Burwell is one of the final…
-
A new report finds patient safety varies widely across Michigan.A Washington D.C.-based group looked at how hospitals across the U.S. handled problems…
-
Since January, Michigan hospitals have been dealing with the effects of a nationwide shortage of a critical supply of intravenous fluid.The fluid is used…
-
There’s a bill making its way through the state legislature that would require Michigan hospitals to reveal when they will withhold treatment from…
-
Michigan hospitals could be among those hardest hit by automatic federal budget cuts this week.Under the sequestration, Medicare reimbursements to doctors…