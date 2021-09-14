michigan high school athletic association

-
Winter weather has been disrupting High School sports schedules more than usual this year.Dozens of school districts have canceled classes and other…
-
Some hate the snow, others love it, but there is no arguing that snow has been the mother of invention for many a Michigander. Case in point: Snurfing.…
-
On Friday night, a football state championship will be on the line when Deckerville High School and Powers North Central square off. The game will be…
-
This fall, Michigan high schools are testing two different programs for detecting concussions in high school athletes. Girls’ sports are getting equal…