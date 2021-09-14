michigan house of representatives

-
Republican state representative Bryan Posthumus has been sentenced to a 15-day jail stay for drunk driving.Posthumus represents West Michigan’s 73rd…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief…
Some state House Democrats are proposing a bill package they say would bring transformational change to policing in Michigan.Members of the Michigan…
The debate over the state's supplemental budget and billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding is continuing in Lansing. The Republican-led House…
In February, the Detroit News broke the story about allegations of abuse involving former University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson. Since…
Physicians throughout the state are asking lawmakers to consider science and research when making decisions about how to proceed with education this fall.…
Today on Stateside, playwright and Detroit native Michael R. Jackson talks about the meta-musical that earned him a Pulitzer Prize for drama. Plus, as…
Michigan House Representative Lynn Afendoulis announced on Thursday that she’s running for Congress.The Republican Afendoulis is running for Michigan’s…
Universal healthcare might be on its way to Michigan’s ballots now that State Representative Yousef Rabhi officially announced his proposal Monday morning…
It's time to put people over party. That's the idea driving young legislators across the country to group together in a bipartisan way, forming caucuses…