-
Twelve hour shifts, six days a week. A persistent, chemical smell that caused eyes to water, throats to itch and heads to ache. Two hundred workers and…
-
A legal challenge to COVID-19 testing requirements on Michigan farms has been dismissed in the federal court system. Two Michigan farms — True Blue Berry…
-
A federal appeals court in Ohio has denied a request from some Michigan farms to suspend testing requirements for Michigan workers while it makes a…
-
The Michigan Farm Bureau has some concerns about a state emergency order that agricultural and food processing workers get tested for COVID-19.The…
-
He says he arrived in Michigan in March. He came from Mexico with a temporary farmworker visa. He spent his days working with plants in a greenhouse. At…
-
A new lawsuit alleges workers were forced to work for months without pay at a green house in Monroe County.They were temporary agriculture workers from…
-
The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center says 13 unaccompanied immigrant children have arrived in Michigan in recent months, after their parents were turned…
-
Two social justice organizations filed complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department with the state Department of Civil Rights.The ACLU of…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department exonerated a controversial captain who called Immigration and Customs Enforcement about a U.S. citizen and Marine…
-
A 19-year old Haitian man who came to the U.S. seeking asylum could be deported soon. The U.S. government being slow to act could be part of the…