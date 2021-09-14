Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association

-
A bipartisan infrastructure bill cleared the U.S. Senate Tuesday with the support of both of Michigan’s senators. “There is so much in this infrastructure…
Governor Rick Snyder still can’t build a bridge between a union and a construction trade association to end a roadwork stoppage across the state.After its…
Roads, bridges, sewer lines, water systems and all the other infrastructure in the state is, by multiple assessments, in trouble in Michigan.Two studies…
A report from the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association and Public Sector Consultants released last month outlines the state's water…
A legislative panel investigating the Flint water crisis will hear a report tomorrow about how serious the problem might be in the rest of the state.The…
Before April showers can bring May flowers, January snows bring February potholes. Roads all across Michigan are showing the strain of the premature…