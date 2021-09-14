-
Gilbert Poole was in his early 20s when he was wrongly convicted of murder, based on misleading and faulty evidence, and defense counsel mistakes.The…
-
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says an independent special prosecutor will investigate her own office after she discovered at least one case of…
-
The Michigan Innocence Clinic has filed a motion asking the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its recent decision to deny an appeals hearing for…
-
Fred Freeman was 25 when a jury found him guilty of gunning down 20-year-old Scott Macklem in a Port Huron parking lot in 1986. He never saw the verdict…
-
Here is a story of murder, of injustice that took decades to correct, and of forgiveness.Imagine yourself going about your life, when, suddenly, you're…
-
After spending 45 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, Richard Phillips walked out of court officially a free man Wednesday.Phillips was…
-
One week ago, a Wayne County judge told LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life. In 1996, Monson was wrongfully convicted of killing a 12-year-old Detroit girl…
-
After the judge dismissed the murder charge against him, and advised LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life, he held his sobbing mother in the hallway just…
-
It was a day 25 years in coming.A Wayne County judge threw out Desmond Ricks' murder conviction after it came to light that his 1992 conviction may have…
-
After spending 25 years in prison for murder, Desmond Ricks was officially exonerated Thursday.Wayne County prosecutors admitted in court they simply…