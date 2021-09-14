-
Michiganders will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday in small town parks and city plazas. Hundreds of people will mark the…
It’s a big auto racing weekend at Michigan International Speedway.But there are concerns more than engines will be roaring through Brooklyn.Health…
If you live anywhere near Brooklyn, Michigan, you're probably seeing a lot more RV traffic.It's race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and…
You may see fewer Confederate flags at next month’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway.A spokesman for the race track in Brooklyn says they…
Michigan school children will soon study nature at a place many people might find surprising: Michigan International Speedway.The auto racing track hosts…
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced to his first Sprint Cup victory in four years, ending a 143-race winless streak Sunday at Michigan…
About 100 people will “start their engines,” at the Michigan International Speedway this week. But it won’t be for a race. The MIS is lending its track to…