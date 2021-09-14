Michigan jobs

-
Today on Stateside, the U.S. Senate has begun setting parameters for proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Senator…
Politicians like to take credit for improving the economy, and challengers like to blame sitting officials for damaging it. In the race for governor in…
Michigan has a serious labor shortage in home construction which will slow the pace of new home building for at least the next six years.Usually some…
There are 2,5000 dams in Michigan and more than 90% are going to hit or exceed their design life by 2020. On today's show: How concerned should we be…
The data and numbers crunchers have been working away, trying to peer into the future to figure out what lies ahead for Michigan over the next 10 years in…
Economic development leaders in Michigan like to talk about the number of manufacturing jobs created in the state in the last couple of years. But…
We wrapped up our week-long look at energy in Michigan with a focus on wind. Is it really a viable energy source for our state?And, we headed to Flint to…
The Snyder administration has maintained its "relentless positive action" to reinvent Michigan. Lansing restructured taxes to give businesses better than…
Every day, the workforce in Michigan is getting grayer.In 2001, the concentration of workers 55 and older was 12.1 percent. In 2011, that percentage…
Governor Rick Snyder was on hand to help celebrate as the Michigan Strategic Fund approved state-paid incentives to 14 new business projects. The governor…