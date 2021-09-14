-
The Michigan Supreme Court has appointed a special master to help decide whether a Wayne County judge committed judicial misconduct.Two female prosecutors…
-
A hearing on a complaint against Livingston County District Judge Theresa Brennan continues later this month. The proceeding could result in a…
-
The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission has filed a formal complaint against 53rd District Court judge Theresa Brennan for numerous allegations of…
-
Troubles are mounting for a Livingston County judge accused of unethical behavior. Theresa Brennan is being investigated by the Michigan Judicial Tenure…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering making changes to rules about how complaints against judges are handled. And critics say some of the changes…
-
THIS STORY WAS UPDATED ON 11/16/16The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission has issued a formal complaint against an Oakland County judge for misconduct.At…
-
Washtenaw County District Judge J. Cedric Simpson could soon be out of a job.The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission this week recommended Simpson be…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a judge to undergo a mental health exam.The judge's name was not disclosed in an order…