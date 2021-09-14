-
A year ago, in their zeal to give businesses an enormous tax cut, the governor and the legislature considered virtually eliminating the Earned Income Tax…
-
The Michigan League for Human Services is pressuring lawmakers in Michigan who voted last year cut tax credits for working poor families.The earned income…
-
A new report shows Michigan has made some progress in improving maternal and infant well-being.The Michigan League for Human Services' Kids Count in…
-
We have a correction to a story we recently aired regarding the declining number of people receiving cash assistance through a particular welfare program…
-
New rules for the 48-month limit on welfare cash assistance goes in effect on October 1. Twelve-thousand families will lose cash assistance, that includes…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-973895.mp3You might expect that the Legislature, our well-paid, elected…