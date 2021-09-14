Michigan Legislature

-
The next state budget is now in the governor’s hands, just one day after most details of both spending plans became public.
It’s no secret these budget bills are moving with unusual speed. What is a secret is what’s in the deal.
The state legislature takes up a ban on mask mandates in schools. Also, how the COVID era has changed the way we think about and use social spaces. And, we all felt the impact of more mosquitos this year, but does that translate to more mosquito-borne diseases?
The state House voted Tuesday to outlaw hooking up voting machines up to the internet while ballots are being tabulated. The vote showed the stark…
State lawmakers are proposing using one-time federal funds to underwrite a $2.5 billion investment in Michigan’s water infrastructure.The bill would use…
Almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan will be lifted Tuesday, but that won’t put an end to arguments in Lansing about how the crisis was handled…
State lawmakers are clashing over legislation to restrict the use of so-called ‘No-Knock’ warrants.Police use no-knock warrants to surprise suspects. But…
Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday aimed at addressing the backlog for appointments at Secretary of State offices. "We've never been…
Today on Stateside, a state lawmaker discusses police reform measures under consideration in the Michigan Senate. Also, a look at what’s driving the…
A twelve bill police reform package goes before a state legislative committee this week.The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committee is expected to…