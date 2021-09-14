-
A lottery ticket purchased in Novi is the winner of Friday’s $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.The top prize drawn on Friday is the third-largest lottery…
Today on Stateside, what the worsening erosion of Great Lakes shorelines looks like from a bird’s eye view. Plus, an expected flood of absentee ballots…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking a federal court to reject a recent opinion by the U.S. Department of Justice that says online state…
The big winners in this weekend’s big lottery jackpot drawings may be Michigan retailers.About one and a half billion dollars is up for grabs in the Mega…
Michiganders are buying Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets this week in hopes of winning their share of roughly a billion dollars in prize…
Last year was a record year for Michigan lottery money going to schools.Jeff Holyfield, director of public relations at the Michigan Lottery, joined…
A Native American tribe in west Michigan has agreed to share revenue from its casino with the state as part of a dispute over online Lottery games. The…
Wednesday's $500 million Powerball jackpot drawing came and went without a winner.Since then, the jackpot for this Saturday's drawing has climbed to an…
In 2011, the federal government opened the door to online lotteries when it lifted its ban on non-sports gambling. That action sent the Michigan Lottery…
Making state lottery games available online has resulted in a disagreement between the state and a native tribe.Twice a year the Gun Lake Tribe gives a…