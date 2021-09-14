Michigan Medical Marijuana Act

-
The state is going to allow all-in-one medical marijuana facilities. The state’s licensing department today said it plans to let one person grow, process…
Michigan voters could soon be deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana if a petition drive to get the question on the 2018 ballot succeeds. A…
State Senator Rick Jones says billboards advertising medical marijuana are sending a harmful message to kids and adults."All over the capital city of…
The Monroe City Council approved a decision this week to opt out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities. The council voted unanimously on…
A mistake in a newspaper report brought frightened medical marijuana users to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.The report…
How high is too high to drive in Michigan?With more and more physicians prescribing medical marijuana for chronic pain and other conditions, it's a…
Michigan police are weighing in on state proposals to officially recognize – and regulate – medical marijuana dispensaries.The Michigan House already…
The Detroit City Council is expected to vote on a medical pot shop ordinance in the coming weeks.It would create zoning, licensing, and inspection…
Patients with autism and Parkinson’s disease could use medical marijuana under a new effort to overhaul the system in Michigan.The Michigan Responsibility…
Everything you ever wanted to know about marijuana in Michigan was discussed this week on Stateside.From the politics - to the business - to the potential…