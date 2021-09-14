-
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights watchdog, says it has identified 25 hate groups in the state of Michigan for its 2020 annual "Hate Map"…
Today on Stateside, what we’ve learned about the accused conspirators in what prosecutors call a terrorist plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and…
A self-styled armed militia continues to occupy a wildlife refuge building in Oregon. The FBI says it is hoping for a peaceful end to the occupation.The…
Drivers passing by military recruiting centers in the Flint area may be surprised to see armed men standing outside.“We’re protecting those who protect…
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are urging a judge to send the leader of a southern Michigan militia to prison for possessing a machine gun and other illegal…
Two days after a federal judge in Detroit dismissed charges against seven "Hutaree" militia members in Michigan, the leader of the group and his son have…
Jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the case of members of a Christian militia group accused of plotting attacks on Michigan police officers.…