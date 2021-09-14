-
As the state reopens, city councils are deciding how to proceed after a year of online meetings.In Detroit, public health officials extended a local state…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic could have an effect on local government operations for years to come. That’s the prediction from an online forum on city, township,…
-
Local government leaders will be in Bay City for a conference on Michigan’s new recreational marijuana law this week.The Michigan Municipal League is…
-
It’s pothole season in Michigan, that time of year when drivers really notice the state’s crumbling roads, too often paying the cost in vehicle repairs.…
-
Michigan cities and towns are hurting for cash. Many have had to cut services like street and sidewalk repair. Some have had to reduce the size of their…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Eight years into Michigan's economic recovery, the fiscal outlook is still unnerving for municipalities seen as ill-equipped to…
-
Local governments around the state have been trying to figure out how to keep things going on a tighter budget. They’re not bringing in as much money as…
-
When Republicans pushed through a campaign finance bill at the end of last year’s Michigan Legislative session, it was met with little resistance. In…
-
Local governments in Michigan are not happy about some last-minute language added to a bill that just passed the state legislature.Senate Bill 571 is…
-
Police and firefighter unions are pushing to be exempt from a state law that puts limits on municipal union contracts. A state Senate committee takes up…