Michigan Muslims

-
Abed Ayoub was preparing a presentation for a class at the University of Michigan-Dearborn when he first heard that a plane had struck the World Trade…
-
Today on Stateside, what the Wayne State University police chief says needs to happen to regain public trust as the nation erupts in protest over the…
-
For the first time in 25 years, Imam Abdul Latif Azom has closed the doors to the Islamic Center of North Detroit, or Masjid Al-Falah. It’s Ramadan, the…
-
As the Democratic presidential contest intensifies and Super Tuesday looms, campaigns are seeking the support of particular communities or demographics.…
-
As a part of the Democratic National Committee’s Muslim Listening Tour, DNC Chairperson Tom Perez met with about 30 Muslim politicians, organizers, and…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan lawmakers are considering legislation that would ease penalties on Concealed Pistol License holders that are charged with…
-
What exactly is a "halal metropolis"?According to Razi Jafri, it's "a region in which Muslims can live freely, practice their faith, contribute to…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from seven countries: North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Libya, and…
-
More than a thousand people filled the grand hall of Burton Manor in Livonia to celebrate Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan. The event was organized by…
-
The holy month of Ramadan begins this evening. For the next month, Muslims around the world will fast from sunrise to sunset and devote more time to…