Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Washington, D.C. on Friday to visit Michigan National Guard troops.There are roughly 1,000 Michigan Guard members…
Michigan’s National Guard will continue to play an important role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic into next year.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer…
More than a thousand residents of Muskegon Heights and Flint lined up for free COVID-19 testing over the Memorial Day weekend.The Michigan National Guard…
President Donald Trump approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request Monday to mobilize up to 3,000 Michigan National Guardsmen for up to 90 days. The call…
Michigan is marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.Thursday, the audience in the state capitol rotunda paused in silence as a bell slowly…
A thousand Michigan National Guardsmen are headed south to assist with hurricane recovery in Florida.Irma weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over…
The Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to the South to help people affected by Hurricane Irma.Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais says…
The Michigan National Guard is deploying 24 guardsmen and three helicopters — two CH-47 Chinooks, and one UH-72 Lakota — to Texas on Thursday to assist…
A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire.Officials at Selfridge Air National…
The Michigan National Guard plans to test residential drinking wells near its main training facility after a plume of toxic chemicals was discovered in…