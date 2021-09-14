-
A state Senate committee met on Thursday to grill Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s choice to chair the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.But the Senate…
The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to reject one of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s appointments to the state Natural Resources Commission, which oversees…
A Michigan lawmaker is looking to amend the rules governing trust fund money intended to grow public land for resource protection and recreational…
There’s a push to make hunting in Michigan quieter.Michigan is one of four states where it’s legal for a gun owner to own a silencer, but illegal to hunt…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Farmers in five northern Lower Peninsula counties are getting a dispensation from Michigan to shoot deer as a way to reduce…
Michigan hunters could find wolves in their crosshairs again later this year, if the state House approves legislation on Wednesday.Last year, hunters…
Michigan’s top wildlife officials were briefed today on last year’s controversial wolf hunt.23 wolves were killed during the seven-week hunt. That’s well…
Beginning Wednesday, Michigan hunting groups will start collecting signatures on a petition to allow wolf hunting in the Upper Peninsula. Today, the Board…
Tomorrow, Michigan may move a little closer to having a statewide vote on a possible wolf hunt.Members of the group, Keep Michigan Wolves Protected, are…