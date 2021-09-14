michigan poets

-
The strangeness and beauty of bodies and how we live in them is a theme that weaves itself throughout poet Petra Kuppers’ work. These are intensely…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plan to spend more than a billion dollars in federal money. A reporter talks us through some…
-
With the long holiday weekend ahead, many of us are thinking about grilling and sharing a meal with loved one for the first time in more than a year.…
-
Some poets construct images as immediate as a freshly snapped Polaroid. Others form lyrical landscapes like meticulously composed oil paintings.…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan is hitting the pause button on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after evidence of a serious, but…
-
April is National Poetry Month. Thang Lian is a poet and a senior at East Kentwood High School near Grand Rapids. He recently won the Alliance for Young…
-
Today on Stateside, a law professor discusses what can be done to remedy the burden of property tax foreclosures in Detroit. Also, a young poet shares how…
-
Today on Stateside, State House Speaker Lee Chatfield talks about the Republican plan to slowly reopen some sectors of the state economy. Plus, the wierd…
-
Marcel Price is on a mission: use poetry and the spoken word to encourage young people to open up about mental health and wellness.As "Fable the Poet,"…
-
The story of the Great Lakes is one of remarkable beauty and extraordinary violence.According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the Lakes have…