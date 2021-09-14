-
Join Michigan Radio’s political junkie Zoe Clark as she hosts a fun and fast-paced look at Michigan politics on the Michigan Princess. Come aboard and join in the discussion!
-
Today, on Stateside, federal money is still trapped in a deadlock over Michigan’s budget. Plus, there’s an unconventional ring to wedding bells this past…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday. She called on her fellow Democrats and the state's Republican legislators to…
-
West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash is considering a run for president. This week, Amash revealed that he has paused his Congressional reelection…
-
Sold-OutWednesday, November 6, 6:30 - 8:00 pmHarmony Hall401 Stocking Ave NWGrand Rapids, MI 495042019 was a big year in state politics, with a new…
-
Joshua Johnson, host of 1A from NPR, has been broadcasting this week from Michigan Radio, and heading out into communities around Southeast Michigan to…
-
When it comes to identifying a state politically, the shorthand is often “red state” for Republican or “blue state” for Democratic.But Michigan’s shade is…
-
Today on Stateside, Democratic nominee Elissa Slotkin on why she's running in Michigan's 8th Congressional District, one of the most expensive races in…
-
Congressional candidate Elissa Slotkin rejects “false choice” between social issues and job creationIt's a congressional race that political pundits and prognosticators are watching closely, and it just so happens to be in our backyard. Michigan's 8th…
-
Today on Stateside, pollster Richard Czuba on how news consumers should be looking at media coverage of polls in 2018. Plus, Stateside kicks off a…