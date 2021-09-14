Michigan population

-
The Census Bureau’s apportionment report has been sent to the President.Michigan will lose one seat in Congress. That brings it to 13 Representatives in…
New estimates released Monday from the U.S. Census Bureau show the state’s population creeping upward—but still just shy of the ten million mark in…
Michigan’s largest city is still losing people, but at a much slower rate than in the past, according to the latest yearly data from the U.S. Census…
The U.S. Census Bureau has released its 2016 population estimates for U.S. counties and metro areas. Michigan was, again, notable for high decline in one…
Governor Rick Snyder says enforcing immigration laws is not a top priority of state and local police in Michigan. That’s after President Donald Trump…
Governor Rick Snyder has set a goal of getting Michigan’s population above 10 million people before the next U.S. Census. It was part of the governor’s…
Population estimates released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau suggest Michigan could lose a congressional seat in 2020. Michigan's population grew by…