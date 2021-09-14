Michigan Prisoner Re Entry Program

-
Michigan’s rate of people returning to prison continues its steady decline.The recidivism rate is now at 29%. That’s an all-time low for the state. It’s a…
The State of Michigan spends a huge part of its budget on prisons. In recent years a new program has helped reduce the prison population and helped…
Michigan employers would no longer be able to ask on a job application if a person has been convicted of a felony. That is if one state lawmaker has his…
Detroit Congressman Hansen Clarke has introduced a bill that supporters say would make it easier for ex-felons to get jobs.The bill would prohibit…
A new program in Detroit is taking a creative approach to helping former inmates improve their lives. That approach involves pairing two groups of people…
A Grand Rapids suburb has adopted zoning changes (on page 31) that will limit where the state and federal government can house people on parole. The…
The Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming is considering changes that would limit where people paroled from jail or prison could live.Most parolees go home when…
Michigan is one of the nation’s leaders in prisoner rehabilitation according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. The number of Michigan parolees…