Today on Stateside, how the pandemic is delaying parole for people who are incarcerated in Michigan, even as prisons continue to have outbreaks of the…
Five Michigan inmates died this past weekend of COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmate deaths statewide to 94. 42% of state prisoners have now been…
COVID-19 has been raging through two Michigan prisons in recent weeks, with large outbreaks in others.Nearly three quarters of the inmates at Kinross…
The number of inmates in Michigan prisons testing positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks.Currently, 2,790 inmates are considered…
Michigan’s declining state prison inmate population is prompting state corrections officials to shut down a re-entry facility in Detroit.The Detroit…
The union representing corrections officers in Michigan is holding pickets outside some of the state’s prisons. The union says the prisons are…
Today on Stateside, a new report shows Blacks citizens are far more likely to face felony charges in Washtenaw County, one of the state’s most populous…
In April and May, Michigan prisons saw a wave of COVID-19 infections among inmates. Things simmered down in midsummer, but have spiked again recently with…
Updated: 6/18/2020Sixty eight people have died of COVID-19 so far in Michigan prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.It's the second…
Today on Stateside, a researcher at University of Michigan has looked at data surrounding fatalities caused by police, and how those lethal uses of force…